PHILADELPHIA — Firefighters spent about four hours extinguishing a fully engulfed trailer Monday night.
No one was inside the trailer on Holkins Road when it engulfed in flames shortly before 10:30 p.m. A neighbor said she heard several “pop” sounds before seeing the flames billowing out of the trailer. She assumes the sound was ammunition inside the house. Another neighbor said he went outside and saw several firefighters, a handful of law enforcement officers and people in the front yard of the trailer.
“It was a quick response, which is good for them,” he said. “I hope they didn’t lose a whole lot, but it did get pretty bad for a while.”
He said he went to sleep at around 2 a.m. and first responders were still there.
Crews spent around four hours battling the flames, said Rodney LaMora Jr., assistant fire chief for Philadelphia. He said the cause is still under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were fire departments from Theresa, Antwerp, Oxbow, Calcium, Evans Mills and Great Bend. A fire investigator was dispatched to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.