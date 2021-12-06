CLAYTON — Dakota Yandow, a 19-year-old firefighter who was known as wise beyond his years, loyal and a one-liner savant, died on the day of a parade he always loved going to, giving his parents the courage to attend it just hours after the crash.
Mr. Yandow, of Clayton, was killed in a crash on Deferno Road early Saturday morning. The truck he was driving lost control and struck a tree before coming to rest in a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Now, the Depauville Fire Department, of which Mr. Yandow was a member for just over two years, is organizing an expansive fundraiser for his family with the help of roughly a dozen bottle and can retrieval centers. Anyone who returns cans or bottles to retrieval centers or redemption centers in Watertown, Adams, Carthage, Clayton, Alexandria Bay, Gouverneur, Potsdam, Massena, Canton or Cicero can donate to the Dakota Yandow Family Fund. Kevin Warren, the Depauville second assistant fire chief who is leading the fundraising effort, said he hopes it will help with the family’s funeral costs. Each can returned to these centers is worth six cents to the family. All donors have to do is tell the center that it is for the Dakota Yandow Family Fund.
“Dakota was just the nicest and biggest-hearted person you’d ever meet,” Mr. Warren said. “He just wanted to help people.”
Mr. Yandow also loved to attend Clayton’s annual Christmas Parade In Lights. Saturday was the village’s 59th installment, and the theme was “A totally 80’s Christmas!”
Mr. Warren said the Depauville Fire Department wasn’t planning on going to the parade since it was just hours after one of their brothers died. But since Mr. Yandow loved that parade, they decided to take their ladder truck. And then Mr. Warren said he got a call from Mr. Yandow’s father, Carlton Yandow, the second-assistant fire chief in Depauville, right after they decided to go.
“The next thing we know, Carlton said ‘Hey we’re coming down.’ And we said ‘What do you mean you’re coming down?’” Mr. Warren said. “He said ‘Kevin I can’t sit at home. What am I going to do sitting here? He said ‘I can’t do it. I’d rather come down there. Dakota loved the parade.’ It was hard for them, but they went.”
What’s more, Mr. Warren used three sets of lights to sprawl Dakota’s name on the ladder truck for the parade. When they got ready to go to the parade from the fire station, the generator which only powered Dakota’s lit up name, was working. But by the time they got to Clayton and were waiting to start the parade, the generator wouldn’t start. They were by O’Brien’s Restaurant and Bar trying to pull start it but it wouldn’t work. One side of the Depauville fire truck was completely dark as a result.
By the time the parade ended, Mr. Warren said they tried one last time to pull the generator, and it started right up like it was new.
“All that generator ran was Dakota’s name on that ladder,” Mr. Warren said. “I told everybody, ‘He did that just to mess with me.’ That was Dakota. He was a great firefighter and he wanted to learn, and I’ll remember his one-liners. He was wise beyond his years.”
Here are some locations that are participating in the Yandow bottle and can fundraiser. Chris and Nikki Phinney, who own redemption centers in Clayton and Alexandria Bay, got on board with the fundraiser, as well as several Bottle and Can Retreival Centers, which are a subsidiary of a company called TOMRA.
Phinn’s Redemption and Gas at 703 James St. in Clayton.
Alex Bay Redemption at 45316 St. Rte. 12 in Alexandria Bay
Bottle and Can Retrieval Center at 25640 St. Rte. 37 in Watertown
Bottle and Can Retrieval Center at 507 Factory St. in Watertown
Bottle and Can Retrieval Center at 153 Coleman Ave. in Watertown
Bottle and Can Retrieval Center at 7 Liberty St. in Adams
Bottle and Can Retrieval Center at 776 West End Ave. in Carthage
Bottle and Can Retrieval Center at 145 Market St. in Potsdam
Bottle and Can Retrieval Center at 301 E. Orvis St. in Massena
Bottle and Can Retrieval Center at 998 US Rte. 11 in Gouverneur
Bottle and Can Retrieval Center at 39 Gouverneur St. in Canton
Cicero Bottle and Can Retrieval Center at 6195 St. Rte 31 in Cicero
Bottle and Can Retrieval Center at 217 N. Main St. in North Syracuse
