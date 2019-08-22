ELLISBURG — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating whether speed was a contributing factor in a fatal motorcycle accident on U.S. Route 11 that killed a Florida man on Wednesday night.
Travis W. Johnston, 44, of Cantonment, Fl., was riding north on Route 11 when he attempted to pass other motorcycles near Kirby Road and failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and crashed, deputies said.
Two other motorcycles that Mr. Johnston passed then collided with each other and crashed, as well, deputies said.
Christopher J. Carr, 47, Adams Center, was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for injuries he sustained. His motorcycle collided with a bike, operated by William P. Johnston, 30, of Watertown, who was not injured, deputies said.
Travis Johnston died at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.