THERESA — Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday in the town of Theresa.
Deputies said the shooting took place at about 2 a.m. outside a residence on County Route 46, near the intersection of County Route 136.
The unidentified victim left the scene to go to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, but the vehicle in which he was traveling was halted by deputies on the way to the hospital and he was then taken to Samaritan by ambulance. Deputies said he is expected to recover from his unspecified injuries.
Deputies said the shooting is believed to have been an isolated incident stemming from an altercation that took place at a party being held in the area. Deputies said there is no threat to the public and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call deputies at (315) 788-1441.
