Two officials recognized for life-saving efforts using tourniquet, thumb to help stabbed 15-year-old
WATERTOWN — The deputy and trooper turned on the street shortly after 7 p.m. June 22 and immediately noticed a crowd of more than 100 people g…
CARTHAGE — Deputy Jay Morrow and Trooper Alexis Egeberg were in initial stages of giving CPR when the defibrillator actually advised them to shock the heart, marking a somewhat rare occurrence that was just the beginning of their recent life-saving effort.
Mr. Morrow, a deputy in Jefferson County for six years, and Ms. Egeberg, a trooper in Carthage for three, are being recognized for their marathon effort in saving a 62-year-old man in Carthage. It took a shock from an Automated External Defibrillator and nearly 15 minutes of CPR before a pulse was recognized.
AEDs have become so user-friendly that even with no experience, someone using them can be walked through it by the machine, which gives voice instructions on where to place the pads on the chest and when to administer a shock. It even keeps a beat going while doing chest compressions.
But in the end, on top of the exhaustive chest compressions done that night — even by the patient’s son before they arrived — it was the two officers who found a pulse with their observations and training, making it essential that first responders were there that night.
It was about 9 p.m. in late February when the two got the call that a man was in cardiac arrest at a home on County Route 126.
Trooper Egeberg was patrolling the village of West Carthage. She was close to the scene, and Deputy Morrow was a little closer just on the other side of the village. Deputy Morrow arrived first, and Trooper Egeberg arrived shortly after.
The patient was unconscious in a second-floor room. His son had already done chest compressions with the Jefferson County dispatchers giving instructions. Deputy Morrow stepped in and began chest compressions while Egeberg assembled and applied the AED. It takes roughly two minutes for the AED to assess the patient and advise the officers on what they could do next. After its first cycle, the device advised immediately shocking the patient.
“When it gave us that command,” Trooper Egeberg said, “we kind of looked at each other and were like ‘Alright, we better stand back.’”
She pressed the button, and the silent shock jolted the patient, but it wasn’t over at that point. The grind was just beginning in doing chest compressions and checking for a pulse.
“Doing that kind of movement for a long time is extremely tiring,” she said. “Any nurse will tell you that.”
After nearly 15 minutes, Trooper Egeberg was securing the patient’s jaw to make sure his airways were clear when she felt a soft pulse.
“It’s definitely a huge relief,” Deputy Morrow said. “Unfortunately, it’s pretty rare even in a hospital setting, in cardiac arrest, you have a very short period of time.”
A series of events played a huge role in saving the man’s life. That the family found him when he collapsed, that the son did his own CPR and that the officers were close by was all critical to survival.
“If at any given time, a link in that chain had failed, I don’t believe that he would have survived,” Deputy Morrow said.
He called Trooper Egeberg, who grew up in Black River and has an uncle, Gary Egeberg, who retired from the Watertown Police Department after 30 years, the perfect partner. He said they worked well together, anticipating the next move and counting on the fact their training would make it so their work was natural.
The rescuers praised the family’s efforts in the chaotic moments as well.
“It’s never easy,” Mr. Morrow said. “You have to try to keep them out of there because that adds to the traumatic experience for them. It’s not that we aren’t sympathetic and don’t feel emotions, but in those moments you have to put that aside and just kind of get the job done.
“And then you have a brief time to dwell on it afterward before you’re on to the next call.”
