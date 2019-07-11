After a heavy rainfall that required everyone to take shelter, cars in three different classes competed in the extremely muddy Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby preliminary event Thursday evening at the Jefferson County Fair. The three classes are four cylinder, six cylinder and V8.
The demolition derby finals will take place on Saturday, July 13 at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fair. Tickets are $10 each and children under 12 get in free.
