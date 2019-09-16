CAPE VINCENT — Traffic detours went into effect Monday along Route 12E in the area of Millens Bay.
The state Department of Transportation is replacing a culvert along the highway between Cape Vincent and Clayton.
For motorists approaching Cape Vincent along Route 12E from Clayton, the detour will take them south onto County Route 8, also commonly known as Millens Bay Road, until County Route 8 intersects with County Route 4. Motorists will then travel west on County Route 4 until reconnecting with Route 12E south of the village.
All local roads will remain open during construction, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.