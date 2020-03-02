WATERTOWN — Watertown developer Michael E. Lundy plans to dismantle the home of AAA-Watertown, and then relocate and rebuild it at The Commons at Washington Summit after his firm acquires the AAA property.
Mr. Lundy, managing partner in Washington Summit Associates, announced Monday that he has already begun working toward purchasing the property at 19482 Route 11, which houses AAA.
Once he dismantles the structure, Mr. Lundy will use the building materials to erect a new 4,200-square-foot office on Lot 7 of Washington Summit for sale and lease, Mr. Lundy wrote in a prepared statement. The land at 19482 Route 11 will be used for parking for the Commons, previously called the CANI Spine Center and Sports Physical Therapy complex.
The developer will also build a 2,000-square-foot addition to the Commons that will be the new home for AAA.
“The building is part modular and part frame, and we have experience doing something similar to this with the original office building of Dr. David Rechlin, which we moved and repurposed to the current site of New York Heart Center in Washington Summit,” Mr. Lundy wrote about the current AAA facility.
The town Planning Board will hear Mr. Lundy’s site plans today.
Construction will begin once Mr. Lundy and his firm close the deal for the property and obtain the necessary permits.
Mr. Lundy purchased the complex at 19472 Route 11 and the 10.16 acres it inhabits from physical therapist and property owner James F. Pemberton for $3 million on Oct. 7, according to Jefferson County property records. He not only plans to redevelop the property, but have a connector road to the adjacent Washington Summit buildings. He has since welcomed Northern Nurse Practitioners as his new tenant for the complex.
