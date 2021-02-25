LYME — The developers behind a planned 2,600-acre solar power farm will host a virtual community forum Tuesday, during which Lyme and Brownville residents can learn about the project, pose questions and provide input.
The AES Corporation and its subsidiary sPower are planning to build the 100-megawatt solar photovoltaic power generation facility southeast of the village of Chaumont, between the towns of Brownville and Lyme.
The company is developing nine other facilities in the state, including a solar facility in the towns of Wilna and Croghan in Jefferson and Lewis counties, a facility in New Bremen in Lewis County and another in towns of Burke and Chateaugay in Franklin County.
The proposed site in Lyme and Brownville would cross Route 12E north of Point Salubrious, following Horse Creek north into the town of Brownville. Its southeastern side would come to a point at the intersection of Ransom and Witt roads in Brownville.
The overall plan calls for about 2,600 acres of land, but according to the public involvement program plan, the developers anticipate they will need only 1,000 acres. That land will be leased from private landowners who agree to participate in the project.
The developers project that the facility will be able to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 133,000 metric tons per year, and could generate millions of dollars in revenue for the towns of Brownville and Lyme, Jefferson County and local school districts.
The project is currently moving through New York state’s green energy permitting process.
In late February, the project moved from the former Article 10 permitting process to the new, much faster Section 94-c process, which has a 60-day approval timeframe.
Residents interested in attending the virtual forum Tuesday can sign up on the project’s website: www.spower.com/riverside.
The forum will be available live from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and a recording will be made available on the project’s website afterward.
