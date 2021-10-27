LYME — The developers behind a proposed 1,000-acre solar power farm southeast of the village of Chaumont are one step closer to final approval.
The AES Corporation, the developers behind the solar project, on Oct. 18 submitted their permit application to the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting. It’s the first step in getting a permit to build the facility, something that AES senior developer Eric Will said is still a long ways away.
He said this application was one of the first submitted under the 94-c renewable energy siting process, introduced last year to encourage faster development of carbon-neutral power production facilities.
“Now that we’ve submitted, ORES has 60 days from then to come back to us with a list of things they may deem to be deficiencies in our application,” Mr. Will said.
Mr. Will said, while the AES team has spent many months working to develop the application, ORES could still find areas to ask for more information or more detailed study on, something they did regularly when applicants were using the now-defunct Article 10 siting process.
As part of the 94-c siting process, AES is required to establish a Local Agency Fee fund, at a cost of $1,000 per megawatt of proposed production capacity. As the Riverside solar facility is slated to produce 100 megawatts of energy at peak capacity, the Riverside fund is $100,000.
Mr. Will said that money is available for use for anyone deemed an “intervenor,” someone with a large stake in the project beside the company itself. Mr. Will said the municipalities of Lyme and Brownville are likely to be the main intervenors, and can use the fund for attorney fees, engineering consultants and other costs related to their involvement in the project.
“It can be used to pay their legal and engineering bills,” he said. “To the extent they need to have outside experts render opinions.”
Once the application is approved by ORES, the office has up to a year to issue the permit to build and operate the facility.
AES staffers have been working with the Lyme and Brownville community since March, hearing from government officials and community members about their feelings on the development. In a community forum in March, Lyme and Brownville residents expressed concerns over the visual and environmental impacts of the facility.
“The view is probably the most common concern,” Mr. Will said. “We try as best we can to work with the people whose view may be affected, and we produced an exhaustive landscaping plan for the project.”
Mr. Will said AES staffers have presented that plan to the Lyme Town Board, who were pleased with the results.
Now, all that’s left to do is wait for ORES’s response to the application.
AES officials have said they expect the project will be complete by the end of 2023.
