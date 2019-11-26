ANTWERP — Two people inside a house that erupted in flames Tuesday afternoon are out safely.
Shortly after noon, fire departments were dispatched to 35201 County Route 194 where there were reports of a room on fire in the home.
Nearly 10 different departments were working together to knock down the blaze. Confirmed at the scene were fire departments from Antwerp, Philadelphia, Theresa, Evans Mills, Oxbow, Gouverneur, Deferiet, Plessis and Great Bend.
Big house fire at 35201 County Route 194 in Antwerp. Times reporter @muirbenj is on the scene. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/GENewqJPpJ— NNY360 & Watertown Daily Times (@wdtnews) November 26, 2019
When crews arrived, nearly the entire house was on fire, said George Turner, the deputy fire coordinator for Jefferson County.
Firefighters have surrounded the house, spraying exclusively from the outside as they’re not able to get inside.
“This time of day, volunteers are down. Day time, or night time, we still have the same issue with volunteers,” Mr. Turner said when asked about getting man power to a rural area such as Antwerp.
Mr. Turner was not sure how the fire started. He would not comment on whether the home is a total loss.
The owner of the house is reported to be Gerald Pickert.
Those who were inside the home have family members who will take them in, he said.
Crews are working a house fire now at 35201 County Route 194 in the town of Antwerp pic.twitter.com/PNA4EUVYxP— Ben Muir (@muirbenj) November 26, 2019
Roof takes off in flames pic.twitter.com/uVeldETsr4— Ben Muir (@muirbenj) November 26, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.