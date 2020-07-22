WATERTOWN — Following the retirement of James W. Wright in May, Carl E. Farone, Jr. has been appointed Executive Director of the Development Authority of the North Country (DANC) by the organization’s Board of Directors.
With a degree in finance accounting, Mr. Farone used to be an auditor of the Development Authority in 1999 until a position opened up within Regional Development. He started as a project development specialist, managing a $21 million lending portfolio, and was later actively involved in the creation of DANC’s Open Access Telecommunications Network. Once the Network was fully operational, he moved to the Finance office, and in 2007 was named comptroller.
In October of last year, Mr. Farone was promoted to the position of deputy executive director/chief fiscal officer at DANC.
Employed by DANC for 21 years, Mr. Farone served as interim deputy executive director after Mr. Wright’s retirement while the board conducted its search for someone to fill the position permanently.
Mr. Farone said he applied for the position because of his experience being with DANC for so many years and working in all of the different divisions: materials management, water quality and telecommunications.
“I thought it would be a good fit,” he said of the position. “Do I think I’m well suited for it? Yes, but there are a lot of qualified people out there. From what I’ve heard they had a large applicant pool, so I was optimistic that I might have a shot and was pleased to be considered for the position and have the opportunity to interview.”
DANC received 26 applications for the position and interviewed several highly-qualified candidates, according to a release from DANC. The search committee recommended Mr. Farone’s appointment to the full board and the position was offered to him following a special board meeting held Wednesday morning.
Mr. Farone’s appointment to the position was effective immediately.
According to its website, DANC works with partners to meet the region’s infrastructure needs in water, sewer, housing, telecommunications and solid waste management, and also provides technical services to municipalities that strengthen communities and build capacity for economic development.
Created in 1985 by the New York State Legislature to develop and manage the infrastructure needed to support the reactivation of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, and to serve the common interests of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, DANC operates as a revenue-based public benefit corporation, independent of state operational funding.
While Mr. Farone’s appointment has been short lived so far, he said he will work cooperatively with the board and at this point in time they’re going to continue business as usual, and will roll out plans with the board to make sure that everyone’s on the same page.
“It’s only been a few minutes so I’m just getting my feet underneath me, but I’m very excited about working with the Board of Directors and staff and moving the organization forward,” Mr. Farone said. “I’m very happy about the appointment and the trust that the board has instilled in me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.