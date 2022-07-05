DEXTER — The Brown Street bridge over the Black River has a new name, in honor of a former village police chief who died in the line of duty.
At the end of the normal legislative session in Albany last week, a bill written by Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, was signed into law. Under the bill, the Brown Street and Route 180 bridge over the Black River was renamed the “Chief Samuel A. Johnson Sr. Memorial Bridge.”
The signs aren’t up yet, but the name change was official as of the bill’s signing Friday.
Chief Johnson was shot and killed on Sept. 11, 1987, while responding to a report of shots fired at a Pillar Point home.
Chief Johnson was killed in his vehicle at an intersection by a man who had just shot and killed his co-worker at a house up the road.
The man responsible was shot in the head as he fled police, and was never declared competent to stand trial, instead spending decades in a state hospital under treatment.
“Chief Sam Johnson is an individual who put his life on the line to protect others,” Sen. Ritchie said. “While bravely serving his community, he made the ultimate sacrifice. Renaming this bridge in his honor is one small way we can not only pay tribute to his heroism, but also, never forget the impact he made on his community.”
In a press release issued Friday, Sen. Ritchie and Assemblyman Walczyk both said they’re happy to see Chief Johnson’s legacy honored in his own community in this way.
“His sacrifice should never be forgotten and now every time we cross the bridge over the Black River, we will remember the courage, sacrifice and hard work of men and women like Chief Johnson,” Mr. Walczyk said.
