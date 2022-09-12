DEXTER — Dozens of law enforcement officials, local elected leaders and village residents gathered Monday at the Brown Street bridge, as the structure took on a new name in honor of a former village police chief who died in the line of duty.
In July, legislation written by Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, to rename the bridge in honor of former Police Chief Samuel A. Johnson Sr. passed and was signed into law.
Chief Johnson was fatally shot just over 37 years ago, on Sept. 11, 1987. He was responding to reports of shots fired at a Pillar Point home, when he was killed in his vehicle by the shooter, who had just killed his co-worker farther up the road. The shooter, Stuart Moss, then fled again, passing other law enforcement officers as he drove back into Dexter and out again, before he was finally stopped.
Moss was shot in his head as he fled police, and was never declared competent to stand trial. He remains in a state hospital under treatment.
At Monday’s dedication ceremony, officials from the village, state and local police all remarked on how important Chief Johnson was to the community, and how much he deserved to be recognized for his service.
After an opening prayer, the sign denoting the bridge’s new name was uncovered by state Department of Transportation workers, to applause from the audience.
Dexter Mayor James R. Eves said Chief Johnson played a big part in many of the policing initiatives familiar to Dexter residents, especially the unique, tri-village police collaboration between Dexter, Brownville and Glen Park that was piloted in the 1970s under Chief Johnson’s direction. The program continues today.
“That’s part of Sam, here in the village, and an example of what we lost,” he said.
Assemblyman Walczyk thanked the officers and community members in attendance, and said the memorial to Chief Johnson will stand the test of time, continuing to honor his name well into the future.
“Every time you drive across this bridge, you’re honoring his sacrifice,” the assemblyman said.
Former Jefferson County Sheriff James L. Lafferty also spoke. He knew Chief Johnson for a time, and remarked on how much he was committed to the job.
“Sam Johnson knew what he loved to do,” he said.
He said Chief Johnson’s legacy should be remembered and honored for years to come.
“Sam died as a hero, there’s no question about it,” he said.
