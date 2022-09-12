DEXTER — Dozens of law enforcement officials, local elected leaders and village residents gathered Monday at the Brown Street bridge, as the structure took on a new name in honor of a former village police chief who died in the line of duty.

In July, legislation written by Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, to rename the bridge in honor of former Police Chief Samuel A. Johnson Sr. passed and was signed into law.

