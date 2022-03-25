WATERTOWN — A Dexter man was acquitted Wednesday in Jefferson County Court of allegations that he had sexual contact with a minor female.
Allan M. Sipos, 63, was found not guilty of first-degree sex abuse, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, following a two-day bench trial before Judge David A. Renzi.
Mr. Sipos had been accused of touching the girl in a sexual manner in July 2019 at his former residence in Watertown.
Mr. Sipos was represented at trial by Watertown attorney Eric T. Swartz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.