Opioid class action sought against jail

WATERTOWN — A Dexter man was acquitted Wednesday in Jefferson County Court of allegations that he had sexual contact with a minor female.

Allan M. Sipos, 63, was found not guilty of first-degree sex abuse, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, following a two-day bench trial before Judge David A. Renzi.

Mr. Sipos had been accused of touching the girl in a sexual manner in July 2019 at his former residence in Watertown.

Mr. Sipos was represented at trial by Watertown attorney Eric T. Swartz

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.