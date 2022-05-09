WATERTOWN — A Dexter man was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Monday morning after a crash on Route 232.
At about 6:45 a.m., Ryan J. Jenness, 41, of Dexter, was driving a 2008 Honda Accord northeast on the highway with his 7-year-old son in the back, according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
In front of the National Grid maintenance building on the highway, also known as Rices Road, Mr. Jenness struck the rear of a Ford F250 National Grid maintenance truck, operated by Keith R. Shaw, 46 of Lowville.
Mr. Jenness was extricated from the Honda by Town of Watertown Fire Department and airlifted by Lifenet medical helicopter to SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. His 7-year-old son was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation of any possible minor injuries. Mr. Shaw declined treatment and had no apparent injuries.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handled the scene, alongside Town of Watertown Fire and Ambulance, Guilfoyle Ambulance, Adams Center Fire and state police. The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.
