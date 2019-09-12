DEXTER — A Dexter man is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in February.
John Lewis Typhair IV, 37, of 17660 Evans Road, Dexter, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies for allegedly committing several sexual crimes involving the same girl.
He was charged with two counts of first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act. All three charges are Class B felonies.
Investigators said the rape charges stems from for an act committed on or about Dec. 9, 2018, as well as a second count of first-degree rape for an act that was committed on or about Feb. 21, 2019.
The other alleged felony involves an act which occurred on or around October 2018.
He was arraigned in Leray Town Court and remanded to the custody to the Metro-Jeff Public Safety Building on $20,000 bail while he awaits further court proceedings.
