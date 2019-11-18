DEXTER — The incumbent village mayor who conducted a write-in campaign after missing the primary deadline will keep his seat.
James R. Eves, who received 64 votes, defeated another write-in candidate, Drew Heise, who received three votes, according to unofficial election results unveiled Monday. Securing another two-year term will allow Mr. Eves, who has served as mayor for 10 years, to execute a to-do list of infrastructure projects, he said.
The village secured $59,000 from the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative to repair and improve its boat launch, which had sustained flood damage this summer. Mr. Eves said the village also wants to rebuild the shoreline along its wastewater treatment plant, and he wants to refurbish the plant and replace a few old water lines.
“If you stay at it, you can make it come to fruition,” he said. “We deal a lot with old infrastructure.”
The mayor-elect planned to run for re-election at a caucus this year, but he said officials missed the new deadline for holding a caucus as a result of new state regulations.
Jefferson County Republican Election Commissioner Jude R. Seymour said the state changed the primary time frame from September to June to align with federal primaries, which will kick off next year. Mr. Eves said the “mix up” caused by the date change resulted in village officials missing the primary deadline to hold a caucus and his running as a write-in candidate.
“It was the first year, it was going to happen,” Mr. Seymour said.
Mr. Eves securing his seat in reelection follows other major news for Dexter: the county replacing the bridge connecting downtown to Fish Island Park.
The 82-year-old bridge on Canal Street, which had holes in the deck and issues with its support beams, closed two years ago because it was unsafe, Mr. Eves said. The county began the $3 million bridge replacement project in July, and the new bridge opened Friday. The island, which has a canoe and kayak launch providing access to the Black River, served as a major draw for tourists.
“Mostly the tourist funding is where we’ll reap the benefit,” Mr. Eves said.
