Dietary department purchases two meat slicers and food processor

CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital’s Dietary Department was recently awarded almost $5,000 from the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation to purchase two new meat slicers and a food processor. The items arrived on-site the first week of 2023.
“It means a lot,” dietary manager, Kim Jackson said, “It improves the overall safety for our staff, as the equipment we had here was very old. The process of making food will be a lot easier for staff as well. It’s more cost-effective because we’re now able slice our own meats instead of buying it pre-sliced. We are so grateful for this equipment.”
“We encourage department managers to apply for necessary funding throughout the year,” said Taylour Leone, Carthage Area Hospital Foundation and marketing executive director. “That’s our mission. If we are able to support an equipment request and it meets the criteria, our board is here to serve the needs of the hospital. Our own employees who give back to the foundation through our Employee Giving program, ‘The Dream Team,’ generated over $50,000 for the foundation in 2022. We couldn’t support these gifts without the generous contributions from employees, sponsors and donors. Every dollar counts.”
