Dietary department purchases two meat slicers and food processor

Kim Jackson, dietary manager, left, and Bobbi Lincoln, dietary cook, right, pose with the new equipment. Photo provided

CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital’s Dietary Department was recently awarded almost $5,000 from the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation to purchase two new meat slicers and a food processor. The items arrived on-site the first week of 2023.

“It means a lot,” dietary manager, Kim Jackson said, “It improves the overall safety for our staff, as the equipment we had here was very old. The process of making food will be a lot easier for staff as well. It’s more cost-effective because we’re now able slice our own meats instead of buying it pre-sliced. We are so grateful for this equipment.”

