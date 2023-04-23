CARTHAGE — With support from the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, Mark Gaines, general manager of NBC Watertown, discussed the possibility of placing a digital billboard in downtown Carthage during the April 17 village Board of Trustees meeting.
Mr. Gaines said Matthew and Lydia Young, owners of 254 State St., which houses Young Law Offices and apartments, had agreed to have their building used for the billboard.
He said the billboard space would be sold to businesses for advertising but would also be used for promoting community events through the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber sent the village a letter of support for the billboard, noting “the economic and civic value gained from the proposed billboard would be an asset to the area as a whole.”
“There are many of our senior citizens who don’t have access to social and print media,” said chamber president, Tina Lanier, in the letter. “The billboard would allow them the chance to view upcoming events in our area as well as any businesses advertising that might be of interest to them.”
She pointed out the billboard would be beneficial to the chamber’s purpose of bringing people to the community.
During the village meeting, Mr. Gaines said in support of businesses in the community, advertising would not be accepted from national chains which would compete with local businesses. He pointed out the billboard would be similar to the one off Public Square in Watertown. Aubertine and Currier Architects, Engineering and Land Surveyors of Watertown will be working on the logistics if the project is approved.
“We will be able to adjusts the lumens and the billboard will be powered down at night to reduce glare,” Mr. Gaines said.
Trustee Ernest Prievo asked if permission from the state was needed since State Street is also a state highway.
Mr. Gaines said permission had not been needed for the sign in Watertown, with the state deferring to the local municipality.
Village president Michael F. Astafan they would have to look at the legal aspects of the project. He said there are restrictions on signage in the historic area of the village and he would seek an opinion from the village police chief concerning traffic flow and the proximity of the billboard to the crosswalk along with the village attorney reviewing the proposed signage. A variance may also be required through the planning board.
The matter will be discussed at the May meeting if it is able to move forward.
