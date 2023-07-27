Dingman Point River artists offer open studio tour

ALEXANDRIA BAY — The work of a Carthage Central School District art teacher along with pieces by a retired teacher will be featured in the 23rd Annual Artists on the River Open Studio Tour. The tours of the studios of the artists on Dingman Point Road and County Route 1, the Old Goose Bay Road, is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30.
New paintings, limited-edition prints and a variety of sculptures await visitors to the studios.
Art educator Mary Compeau has painted professionally for the past 40 years. Her paintings depict scenes typical of Northern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. She paints primarily in watercolor and oils. The natural landscapes of the Adirondacks, rustic homes, the St. Lawrence River and wildlife are typical of her subject material.
The artwork of Gayle McGregor, retired three-dimensional art teacher, will be the guest artist at Ms. Compeau’s Studio, on County Route 1. Ms. McGregor is a potter from Carthage with over 40 years experience. She works with a variety of natural elements to enhance the pieces she creates.
Also on the tour will be the work of the late Hans E. Junga, Glenn Sweet, Michael Ringer, Cecilia Thompson and Robert Decker with guest artists: Debra Monteith and Lisa Wagner.
The 24th Annual Dingman Point River Artists Tour is presented at no cost.
For more information, call Glenn Sweet at 315-286-1835 or Mary Compeau at 315-771-1435.
