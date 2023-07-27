Dingman Point River artists offer open studio tour

Evening, a watercolor, by Mary Compeau is an example of her work which will be displayed during the 24th Annual Dingman Point River Artists Tour. Photo provided

ALEXANDRIA BAY — The work of a Carthage Central School District art teacher along with pieces by a retired teacher will be featured in the 23rd Annual Artists on the River Open Studio Tour. The tours of the studios of the artists on Dingman Point Road and County Route 1, the Old Goose Bay Road, is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30.

New paintings, limited-edition prints and a variety of sculptures await visitors to the studios.

