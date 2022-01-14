CARTHAGE — What should have been the most joyous time for a mother turned into heartbreak for her family.
Five days after the birth of her second daughter, who she said made their family complete, Jessica Loomis Fairbrother, of Williamstown, died unexpectedly at Rome Memorial Hospital Dec. 12.
The Carthage native, daughter of Crystal L. “Chris” and Jeffrey L. Loomis, left behind her husband, Benjamin, and daughters, Hailey, almost 2 years old, and Hannah, the newborn.
“My sister was so ready to start raising a family,” said Kimberly Munn, Mrs. Fairbrother’s older sister.
To support the two girls who will never know their mother, family and friends are holding a benefit Jan. 22.
The takeout-only spaghetti dinner, which includes spaghetti, meatballs, tossed salad and roll, will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 789, 415 West St. There will also be lottery board and 50/50 raffles.
Starting Jan. 15, there will be a Facebook auction, “Jessica Fairbrother Memorial Benefit.”
Pictures of items up for bid may be viewed on the event page with bids made in increments of dollars only. The highest bidder at 10 a.m. on Jan. 22 for each item will win item. If a person does not pay for their item within 24 hours, it moves on to the next highest bidder. At payment time, arrangements for pickup or shipping will be made with individual winners.
According to event co-host Amanda Powell, there are donations from Mill Creek Farm and Apiary, Kylie Schell Photography, Adirondack Outpost, Ribbons to Wreath and Farmhouse Boutique. In addition, donations include a breakfast basket from Chris and Dave Thoma, a tumbler from Mindi Pierce, meat and cheese basket from Carthage Central School staff, a hunting basket and a quilt created by Kathy Buckley.
Mrs. Munn said her family and friends are pulling together through this devastating time and planning for the future.
“We’ll figure it out — that’s what families do,” she said.
She hopes people support this benefit.
“It is tragically beautiful all at the same time,” she said. “The outpouring love and support from the community has been overwhelming. My sister’s hopes and dreams for her children was to give them a simple life filled with adventure and family love. The funds from this memorial benefit will be used to help raise Hannah and Hailey and give them the life that their mom would have hoped for. We will continue to take this one day at a time and continue to concentrate on helping my brother-in-law, Ben, and Hailey and Hannah.”
According to Mrs. Fairbrother’s obituary, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Abundant Life Community Church, PO Box 215, Camden, N.Y. 13316, to establish a trust fund for her two daughters. Mrs. Munn has also has been accepting donations through a Venmo account @Kimberly-Munn and PayPal at Kimmer3254@yahoo.com.
