WATERTOWN — Residents will have a chance on Monday night to give their input on the city’s proposed strategic plan.
The City Council has scheduled a work session to discuss the strategic plan during a public forum at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the small cafeteria in Watertown High School.
At 7 p.m., city officials will review the plan and then invite the public to comment on it.
