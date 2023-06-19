BLACK RIVER — Once again Francis J. Dishaw, the current mayor, is being challenged David K. Leonard in the Republican primary.
This will be the fourth round for the two candidates vying to lead the village. After losing the Republican primary to Mr. Leonard in 2021, Mr. Dishaw, who had been mayor at the time, launched a massive write-in campaign to retain his seat in the general election, winning by three votes.
Mr. Dishaw, 68, has been on the village board since 2005 serving as a trustee and deputy mayor and since 2020 as mayor, after long-time mayor Leland “Lee” Carpenter stepped down.
The 1974 Immaculate Heart Central graduate has completed Jefferson Community College EMT and EMT 2 courses, Cornell University business management courses. He is New York state certified in emergency management. He has been a member of Black River Ambulance Squad for 20 years holding numerous positions and is a certified EMT and Level 2 EMT. He is retired from management at Home Depot and feels “being retired I’m available to deal with business and matters that need to be addressed with during the day. My opponent works full time. Along with my experience, makes me the better choice.”
He is running for reelection to “Keep our village family-oriented where it’s great to bring up a family. Keep Taxes at a minimum. To try and encourage businesses to come to Route 3 within the village limits.”
Mr. Dishaw sees the major concerns for the village revolve around upgrades to the water system. He said the village board has been working with engineers Barton Loguidice to develop plans and seek grants from state and federal government to pay for the project. The project would include adding master meters to the supplied water for Town of Rutland to keep better track of water usage, updating water contracts with the towns of Rutland and Leray and major repairs to the village water reservoir.
He would also like to establish a community committee to create activities in the village such as car shows, community picnics or flea markets. Mr. Dishaw also wants to continue working with the planning board to review and update village codes.
Mr. Dishaw is married to Thomas B. Bair, a registered nurse at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Mr. Leonard, 60, is the service and parts director at a local car dealership and currently a member of the village planning board.
He is running for office “to provide leadership and transparency this village deserves.” If elected he wants to evaluate property management codes, control taxes and develop more community involvement. He would like to see field days, farmers markets in the village and more fundraisers to support the fire department and ambulance squad.
“I’d like to establish a community watch to enhance protection in the village,” Mr. Leonard said.
Mr. Leonard and his wife Kimberly, a health care director, have six children.
Both candidates said if they lose the Republic nod, they would wage a write-in campaign for the general election.
