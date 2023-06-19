BLACK RIVER — Once again Francis J. Dishaw, the current mayor, is being challenged David K. Leonard in the Republican primary.

This will be the fourth round for the two candidates vying to lead the village. After losing the Republican primary to Mr. Leonard in 2021, Mr. Dishaw, who had been mayor at the time, launched a massive write-in campaign to retain his seat in the general election, winning by three votes.

