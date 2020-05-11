Dissolution committee formed

WEST CARTHAGE — In response to a court order for the dissolution of the Champion Volunteer Fire Company Inc., the town of Champion board established a committee to make recommendations for the process.
Supreme Court State of New York County of Jefferson issued an order to dissolve the fire company as a not-for-profit corporation following the failure of the organization to appear in court March 5.
According to court documents, the dissolution was found to be in public interest since the organization is no longer under contract to act as a fire protection service.
The fire company was “incorporated on June 20, 1958, with the purposes of furnishing adequate fire protection to portions of the town of Champion and for the purpose of owning and maintaining equipment and real property for said fire protection,” states the court documents.
It was noted the fire company’s sole contract had been with the town which terminated the contract April 27, 2015.
After termination of the Champion Fire Company contract, the town reconfigured its fire protection plan and now contracts with the villages of Copenhagen and West Carthage along with the Great Bend Fire District.
At the May 4 town board meeting, councilmen Matthew Gump and Thomas Stewart agreed to participate on the dissolution committee. Representatives from the villages of West Carthage and Copenhagen, possibly the fire chiefs, will also be part of the committee.
Councilman Louis Waite, a former Champion Fire Company chief, agreed to cooperate with the process and aid in the inventory of the fire department’s equipment and assets.
The court ordered that “All remaining assets owned by Champion Volunteer Fire Company shall be distributed to the town of Champion for use within the Fire Protection District No. 1 with the Village of West Carthage, and Fire Protection District No. 2 with the Village of Copenhagen.”
The Champion Volunteer Fire Company Inc. must submit a “five-year accounting of all assets, liabilities, income and expenses of the corporation, certified by its treasurer, to the Office of the Attorney General” by June 3.
The plan of dissolution outlining a proposed transfer of assets, including real property, must be submitted to the supreme court by June 30.
