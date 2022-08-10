WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported after a structure fire at Ontario Village Apartments, 1229 Faichney Dr., Apt. 2, in the city of Watertown on Wednesday.
City of Watertown Battalion Fire Chief Chris Hayman said when fire officials arrived on scene they saw light smoke and a fire burning in the kitchen.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire, Chief Hayman said.
Chief Hayman said two dogs were rescued from the building by city firefighters.
The two tenants who lived in the apartment and their three visitors were displaced, according to Chief Hayman.
City of Watertown Fire Department responded along with Watertown City Police and Guilfoyle Ambulance.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.