WATERTOWN — Dollar Tree appears to be opening up another store in Northern New York, with one planned at 842 State St., the old Rite Aid building on the corner of State and Arlington streets.
Dollar Tree is hiring for a sales floor associate at that location, according to the company website.
The company operates a Dollar Tree on Arsenal Street in Watertown and has nearby stores in LeRay, Gouverneur and Lowville, as well as several Family Dollar locations, which the company acquired nationwide in 2015 for $9 billion.
The Rite Aid building has been closed since June of 2018, months after Walgreens purchased 1,932 Rite Aid stores for $4 billion.
