WATERTOWN — A domestic incident at a Boyd Street home escalated into a two-hour long deadlock between police officers and the man inside Friday morning.
City Police Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said a woman left the residence, 603 Boyd St., and told officers who arrived to the scene that she was involved in a domestic incident with the man, whose identity was not revealed, and that he possessed a firearm, possibly a hand gun.
When the man allegedly refused to leave when asked, city police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies formed a perimeter around the building and negotiators attempted to convince the man to vacate. They parked their cars and convened at the nearby Great American grocery store parking lot on State Street.
After two hours of talks that began at about 4 a.m., the man left the house at 6 a.m., Lt. Donoghue said.
“They were successful and he did come outside and is being evaluated,” he said.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and whether the man possessed a firearm or receive criminal charges has yet to be determined. Boyd Street, however, has reopened for traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.