BROWNVILLE — The state Department of Transportation will host a public hearing Thursday pertaining to an upcoming project to replace the bridge carrying Route 12E over the Black River in the village of Brownville.
The hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. at General Brown Central High School, 17643 Cemetery Road, Dexter.
During the hearing, DOT representatives will provide information and answer questions about the project. Interested persons will be given the opportunity to express their views or concerns about the project. The proceedings will be recorded.
Additionally, persons may file written statements and other exhibits in place of or in addition to oral statements made at the public hearing. Written statements submitted at the hearing and those received before April 7, 2023 the Regional Director’s Office will be made part of the record.
The project proposes to replace the existing bridge over the Black River with a new structure approximately a half-mile downstream from the existing bridge. In addition, the highway approaches along Routes 12E and 12F will be widened to accommodate turning lanes onto the new highway and a left turn lane will be constructed on the Route 12F eastbound approach.
The existing bridge will be removed, a utility structure installed in its place and Bridge Street in the village of Brownville will be abandoned. A concrete sidewalk will also be provided on the east side of the proposed bridge for future use.
Interested individuals who are not able to attend Thursday may obtain project information by contacting Kent Collier, P.E., Regional Design, at (315) 785-7962 or by email at kent.collier@dot.ny.gov.
