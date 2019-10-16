WATERTOWN — A section of Monroe Avenue has been closed after a limb fell on a power line Wednesday morning.
Watertown City Fire Department firefighter and Acting Capt. B.J. Ahlstrom said he is unaware of any power outages in the area of Monroe Avenue and State Street, coming after winds picked up and a tree limb fell on an active service line at around 10:15 a.m.
Firefighters are on scene and have closed a section of Monroe Avenue as a portion of the downed limb is in the roadway. National Grid was on scene to address the downed, active power lines.
“We’re here making sure the public is safe in the area,” Mr. Ahlstrom said.
