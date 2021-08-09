WATERTOWN — At least 25 people are without a home, after the apartment building they lived in by Factory Square was condemned late Sunday night.
The apartment building at 661 Factory St. was condemned by city code enforcement officials at about 10 p.m. City Code Enforcement Supervisor Dana Aikins said the building’s fire alarm system wasn’t working properly.
“It wasn’t notifying the alarm monitoring company or the fire department, and when a certain sprinkler head is tripped the panel indicated a different sprinkler head is tripped,” he said.
That poses significant safety hazards for the residents, Mr. Aikins said. Crews wouldn’t know when to respond to a fire until called by phone, and once they got to the scene they may not know where the source of the fire is.
Mr. Aikins said the residents of the building’s 25 studio units had to leave the building immediately, as it was not deemed safe for continued habitation.
“That’s a life safety issue,” he said. “There are other problems in buildings we can work around, but when we have multiple problems with a system, at that point it isn’t safe for anybody.”
The building sat empty Monday with its lower level windows and doors boarded up. Through the upper windows, furniture, electronics and other items left by residents could still be seen.
Mr. Aikins said most of those residents likely had to find lodging on their own after leaving Monday night.
He said the issue is fixable, and the assumption is that the issue will be repaired as quickly as possible.
“We know how much trouble assumptions can get us into, but I would assume the owners would take care of this as quickly as they can,” he said.
Jefferson County tax records list the owner of the building as an LLC registered to a P.O. box in Brantingham, Lewis County.
A call to the phone number listed on the building’s sign was not immediately returned Monday.
