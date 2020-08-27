Dr. Rosner returns to Carthage hospital

CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital will welcome back general surgeon, Dr. David Rosner to its medical staff effective Sept. 1. Dr. Rosner will see patients at the Carthage Surgical Clinic located at the hospital’s main campus, 1001 West St.
Dr. Rosner has more than 30 years of surgical experience and had previously worked at the Carthage hospital from 1988 to 2010.
“I am both happy and excited to return to Carthage Area Hospital,” said Dr. Rosner. “I look forward to returning to my home base.”
Dr. Rosner specializes in abdominal surgery, which includes the stomach, small intestine, large intestine, gallbladder, bile ducts, and appendix. Certified by the American Board of Abdominal Surgeons, he practices upper and lower endoscopy and performs tonsillectomies and outpatient surgical procedures, including vasectomies.
Dr. Rosner received his medical degree from the University of Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico and completed his residency at the New York Medical College, Lincoln Hospital, which is a Level I Trauma Center, Bronx.
His surgical work experience began at Carthage Area Hospital and Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, from 1988 to 2010 as a self-employed General Surgeon in private practice. Following his work at Carthage, he was appointed president of the medical staff at Lewis County General Hospital in 2010. Dr. Rosner worked for Lewis County General Hospital from 2010 to 2017 as a General Surgical Attending. Leading up to his return to Carthage, he was employed by Canton-Potsdam Hospital from 2017 to 2020 where he was chief of surgery at Gouverneur Hospital from 2018 to 2020.
Professional affiliations include the American Medical Association, American Society of Abdominal Surgeons, American Hernia Society Inc., Jefferson Physician Organization, Medical Society State of New York, New York State Society of Surgeons, Northeast Delegate American Society of Abdominal Surgeons, Phi Delta Epsilon Medical Fraternity, Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Surgeons and Surgical Society of the New York Medical College.
To inquire or schedule an appointment with Dr. Rosner, contact the Carthage Surgical
Clinic at 315-493-0110. No referral necessary.
