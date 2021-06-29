ALEXANDRIA BAY — A man was cited for drinking and driving over the weekend after the boat he was operating near Boldt Castle on the St. Lawrence River capsized and nearly sank with three other men inside.
U.S. Coast Guard officers in Alexandria Bay had a warm-up session for their approaching Operation Drywater, which runs from July 2 through the Fourth of July holiday. They will heighten their alertness to boating under the influence during a time of the year those citations are most frequent. It’s almost like the operation came a weekend early, but it was fortunate timing as they rescued four people from a sinking boat that didn’t have enough life jackets.
“If you are under water, you don’t know what’s up or down when you’re under the influence,” said Ryan Pelchat, who was one of the five Coast Guard officers to respond.
It took the officers about six minutes to respond from their station to the scene of the capsized, 14-foot rental boat, which was taking on water between Wellesley Island and Boldt Castle. It was shortly after midnight Saturday and the four men had worked together to re-right the capsized boat by the time officers arrived.
Mr. Pelchat said the men inside, who were all in their 50s, asked them if they were in Canada. But he said he responded: “No, this is the United States still.”
Roughly 10 inches of water had filled the bilge, with all four men nearly soaking wet. One man was using what appeared to be a makeshift bucket to scoop water out of the boat as it was sinking, Mr. Pelchat said.
“If the gentleman in the middle wasn’t dumping water out,” the officer said, “it could have been a matter of time until that boat probably would have just gone down completely.”
The officers were able to get the men to Heart Island, where Boldt Castle is, at about 12:20 a.m. Mr. Pelchat said the men were coming from the Alexandria Bay area and were heading to a country club.
The officer said he saw the driver of the boat sway to the right when he asked them all to take a seat.
“As a boarding officer, with your training and experience, you learn clues on people under the influence,” Mr. Pelchat said. “So I started talking with them and asking a little bit more.”
Mr. Pelchat said there were only two life jackets on board, as well as a square throwable life preserver. The operator told him the other jackets must have ended up in the water, along with their flashlight, Mr. Pelchat said. He asked how much they had to drink, and at this point the four men were hesitant to work with the officers.
The operator would end up saying he had a couple of drinks before undergoing several field sobriety tests conducted by Mr. Pelchat. The Coast Guard officer said a breath test was then administered, which showed the operator’s blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, to be 0.126% — more than twice the legal limit.
The driver would eventually be cited for boating under the influence. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said the driver’s name is not being released at this time due to a “pending investigation.”
All four men decided not to be evaluated at a hospital.
Officers found the men in the river where it was rather shallow but a drop-off was approaching, so swimming to shore would have been unlikely, Mr. Pelchat said.
“I think it would have been a challenge just for a normal person,” Mr. Pelchat said, “but for how they were all coming off as though they were under the influence, it would have been extremely difficult.”
