PAMELIA — One person was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon after a driver crashed into a state police vehicle on Route 37, pushing it into the oncoming lane of traffic.

Pamelia Fire Chief Harry Faulk Jr. said the three-vehicle collision happened in front of the Watertown state police station just north of Route 342 in the town of Pamelia.

