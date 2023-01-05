PAMELIA — One person was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon after a driver crashed into a state police vehicle on Route 37, pushing it into the oncoming lane of traffic.
Pamelia Fire Chief Harry Faulk Jr. said the three-vehicle collision happened in front of the Watertown state police station just north of Route 342 in the town of Pamelia.
The three vehicles were towed from the scene, and Route 37 was closed while officials cleared the area.
Pamelia Fire Department responded, along with Northpole Fire, Evans Mills Ambulance, Guilfoyle Ambulance and state police.
Around 3:39 p.m., a 2020 blue Chrysler 200, a Bureau of Criminal Investigations vehicle operated by state police investigator Felix P. Castro, 44, was waiting in the northbound lane to turn into the parking lot of the barracks when he was struck from behind by a 2018 black Dodge pickup truck, operated by 23-year-old Jacob L. Wilkins, of Theresa.
The impact of the crash forced the Chrysler 200 into the southbound lane, where it was struck head-on by a 2000 tan Chevrolet pickup truck operated by Peter J. Rasmussen, 42, of Watertown.
Mr. Wilkins was not injured in the crash. Mr. Rasmussen was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Mr. Castro sustained minor lacerations to his hands and was taken to Samaritan for further evaluation.
An investigation into the crash is continuing.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.