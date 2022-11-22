ALEXANDRIA BAY — The driver of a tractor-trailer died after a rollover crash on Route 37 in the town of Alexandria on Tuesday morning, state police said.
State police say that the preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was traveling south on Route 37 when the driver possibly had a medical event before exiting the right shoulder of the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.