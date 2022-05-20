WATERTOWN — A vehicle drove into Black River Friday morning, but the driver was able to get out safely, according to city police.
Dive teams from the New York State Police were searching for the vehicle that went into Black River near the bridge on Eastern Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m..
According to city police, it appears a driver heading south toward the city went off the road and into the river. The driver was then able to escape the vehicle by himself and swim to shore.
It appears the vehicle has been found and was being pulled out of the river.
