Driver hurt in LeRay crash, extricated with jaws of life

LERAY — A driver was extricated from their vehicle Monday after a two-car motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Routes 283 and 342 in the town of LeRay.
Black River Fire and Ambulance were dispatched at 12:11 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, crews found one person still in a vehicle. To avoid making the patient’s injuries worse by removing her from the vehicle, the jaws of life were used to remove the driver’s side front and back doors and the roof. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
According to Black River Fire Chief Matthew P. Carpenter, the driver was conscious and talking to responders the entire time.
In the other vehicle, occupants were evaluated by EMS on the scene and signed off.
Crews were assisted on the scene by Black River Ambulance, Guilfoyle Ambulance, and state police. State police are reported to be investigating the crash, but could not be reached for additional information Tuesday.
