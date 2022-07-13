CLAYTON — A driver was injured after their car crashed into a house at 535 Merrick St. Wednesday night, Assistant Clayton Fire Chief Franny Bearup said.
A state trooper on the scene said the man appeared to have had a medical emergency while driving, which caused him to crash into the house.
The man was taken to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, Chief Bearup said. The extent of the injuries was not immediately available.
One person was at the residence at the time of the crash but was uninjured, a state trooper on scene said.
Chief Bearup said the driver had to be extricated but the process happened before he arrived on scene.
“They pulled him out and started doing CPR,” he said.
Chief Bearup said that the vehicle was not on fire, but that the vehicle’s accelerator was engaged, which caused the tires to spin and the smoky conditions around the scene.
Clayton fire, Thousand Islands Rescue Squad, Clayton police state police responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.