WATERTOWN — One person was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries following a one-vehicle crash that resulted in what appeared to be a dark-colored pickup truck colliding with a tree on Sandy Creek Valley Drive in Watertown on Friday evening, according to a state trooper on scene.

The trooper said the vehicle exited the roadway for an unknown reason, which resulted in the vehicle striking the tree.

