WATERTOWN — One person was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries following a one-vehicle crash that resulted in what appeared to be a dark-colored pickup truck colliding with a tree on Sandy Creek Valley Drive in Watertown on Friday evening, according to a state trooper on scene.
The trooper said the vehicle exited the roadway for an unknown reason, which resulted in the vehicle striking the tree.
The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle, according to state police.
It appeared as though no other vehicles were involved.
State police officials said they located the person at the end of the road at the dead end.
It is not known if the driver was fleeing the scene.
State police responded to the scene along with Town of Watertown Ambulance and Town of Watertown Fire Department.
The crash is under investigation.
