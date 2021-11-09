ADAMS CENTER — The driver of a Ford pickup truck that crashed into a house on Greene Street after dark Monday, may have been unconscious before the accident, according to the fire chief.
Shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Monday, the Adams Center Fire Department and South Jefferson Rescue Squad, as well as the sheriff’s office and state police, were sent to Greene Street for a truck that had crashed into the side of a porch.
Travis Vankoughnett, the Adams Center fire chief, said a Ford pickup truck crashed into the porch and pushed in the siding. They got there and found the driver outside of the truck and unconscious laying on the ground. He said they initially were going to fly him to a hospital in Syracuse, but medical personnel who arrived on scene determined his injuries weren’t severe enough. The rescue squad then transported the driver, who’s in his middle ages and lives a few doors down, to Samaritan Medical Center. Chief Vankoughnett said it appears the driver was unconscious before he even hit the porch.
As for the homeowner, Chief Vankoughnett said he told him he was sitting in his house at the time of the crash and jumped when he heard the loud bang, thinking there had been an explosion.
“Even though the damage was minor,” the chief said, “if a Ford pickup hits your house, it’s going to make some noise no matter what.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.