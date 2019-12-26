City man accused of violating protection order
WATERTOWN -- A man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly drove over 100 mph while fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy.

At around 1 a.m., Rakeem S. Daniels, 19, fled from a police officer on State Route 3 in the town of Watertown. Mr. Daniels allegedly reached 103 mph in a 45 mph speed zone, despite being directed to stop by a deputy who activated the lights and sirens on his marked police vehicle.

Mr. Daniels was charged with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. He was issued a ticket to appear in court Jan. 9.

