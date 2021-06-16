GLEN PARK — The driver of a Ford F-150 was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown after a crash on a bridge Wednesday.
The Glen Park Fire Department was dispatched to the bridge on Interstate 81 that crosses over Route 190 for the single-vehicle crash. Fire crews kept one lane open as a tow truck came to remove the F-150, which sustained damage to its side from running into the barrier on the bridge.
The driver was taken to Samaritan, and it remained unclear Wednesday evening whether he was the only occupant. The extent of the driver’s injuries was also unclear.
