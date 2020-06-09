THERESA — A man was taken to Gouverneur Hospital on Tuesday morning after the tractor-trailer he was driving on County Route 22 malfunctioned and went into a ditch.
The Theresa Fire Department responded near the corner of County Route 22 and Moon Lake Road at around 7:40 a.m., Chief III Steven Garceau said.
He said it appears the driver was coming around a turn when the steering broke, causing the tractor-trailer — which appeared to be carrying an off-road fork lift — to crash into the ditch.
The driver was taken to the hospital with an apparent back injury. The extent of the injury was unclear.
“It wasn’t the driver’s fault,” Mr. Garceau said. “It was just really bad luck.”
