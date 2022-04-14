ELLISBURG — A woman was taken to Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries after her vehicle went off the road and into a field Thursday.
The Ellisburg Fire Department was called to 10798 Route 193 shortly before noon. Fire Chief Lynn Betram said the driver of a Chevrolet sedan had failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road and into a field. She was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken by South Jefferson Rescue Squad to Samaritan with minor cuts and bruises.
Assisting at the scene were state police and the Belleville Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.