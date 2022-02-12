WATERTOWN — The driver of a vehicle that struck the barriers surrounding a fountain on Public Square was issued three tickets.
State police helped with the investigation of the fountain crash at about 12:50 a.m. Saturday. Troopers took over the investigation as city police were inundated with an hourslong standoff with a man who was barricaded inside a house on North California Avenue.
According to state police, Justin R. Kurzenberger, 29, of Ward Street, was driving erratically eastbound on Public Square when he lost control and struck the barriers surrounding the fountain. It appears the fountain sustained minor to no damage.
Mr. Kurzenberger was not injured and was issued three tickets for not wearing a seat belt, moving from a lane unsafely and for being an unlicensed operator. He was driving with a female passenger who was not injured. She, too, was issued a ticket for not wearing a seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.