Driver ticketed for hitting fountain barriers in city

A car crashed into the barriers surrounding the fountain on Public Square in Watertown early Saturday. Ben Muir/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The driver of a vehicle that struck the barriers surrounding a fountain on Public Square was issued three tickets.

State police helped with the investigation of the fountain crash at about 12:50 a.m. Saturday. Troopers took over the investigation as city police were inundated with an hourslong standoff with a man who was barricaded inside a house on North California Avenue.

According to state police, Justin R. Kurzenberger, 29, of Ward Street, was driving erratically eastbound on Public Square when he lost control and struck the barriers surrounding the fountain. It appears the fountain sustained minor to no damage.

Mr. Kurzenberger was not injured and was issued three tickets for not wearing a seat belt, moving from a lane unsafely and for being an unlicensed operator. He was driving with a female passenger who was not injured. She, too, was issued a ticket for not wearing a seat belt.

