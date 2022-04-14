The Ellisburg Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash Thursday on Route 193. A driver sustained minor injuries after failing to negotiate a curve and going off the road into a field. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

ELLISBURG — A woman was taken to Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries after her vehicle went off the road and into a field Thursday.

The Ellisburg Fire Department was called to 10798 Route 193 shortly before noon. Fire Chief Lynn Betram said the driver of a Chevrolet sedan had failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road and into a field. She was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken by South Jefferson Rescue Squad to Samaritan with minor cuts and bruises.

Assisting at the scene were state police and the Belleville Fire Department.

