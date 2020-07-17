HAMMOND — State police have ruled the drowning of a Syracuse woman as accidental.
According to state police, shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, 28-year-old Cookie L. Brown was canoeing with a man when their craft tipped over into the St. Lawrence River off of Indian Point Road. Several vacationers in the area attempted to locate Ms. Brown, who was reportedly not wearing a life jacket and couldn’t swim. State police, divers, rescue boats and a helicopter were on the scene at around 9 a.m. and searched the area for over an hour before locating her body. The man Ms. Brown was canoeing with was rescued by unidentified people assisting at the scene.
An autopsy was preformed by Jefferson County Medical Examiner Dr. Samuel A. Livingstone, who determined the cause of death to be asphyxia due to warm water drowning. St. Lawrence County Coroner Kevin Crosby ruled the manner of Ms. Brown’s death as accidental.
(1) comment
" State police have ruled the drowning of a Syracuse woman as accidental. "
Since when do state police make the ruling as to cause of death?
