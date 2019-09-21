WATERTOWN — Five graduates of Jefferson County Drug Court successfully completed the year-long program designed to help offenders manage their substance addiction and move into long-term recovery. They were rewarded, as promised, with an opportunity to plead guilty to reduced charges and receive lesser sentences.
Garry G. Thompson, 36, pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated and was sentenced to five years of probation, revocation of his license and installation of an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he may drive. He is also required to pay a $1,000 fine.
Mr. Thompson also successfully completed a year of interim probation in St. Lawrence County Court on July 15, pleading guilty to a reduced misdemeanor count of driving while ability impaired by drugs.
Jaden M. Grill, 24, Evans Mills, pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to the reduced charge of five years probation. Mr. Grill was charged by police in 2018 after he was found with 3.5 grams of meth in his wallet during a search in the 200 block of West Hoard Street in December 2017.
Charles V. Wareham, 22, Carthage, pleaded guilty to seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal trespass, both misdemeanors. He was sentenced to three years of probation.
In 2017, Mr. Wareham was charged with DWI in December and in May with third-degree burglary and unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
Mr. Wareham also successfully completed Lewis County Drug Court this week for meth-related charges in March and September of 2017.
Vernon R. Fitchette, 31, Clayton, pleaded guilty to felony DWI and misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to five years of probation, $1,500 in fines, driver’s license revocation and the installation of an ignition interlock device.
Mr. Fitchette also successfully completed drug court related to DWI charges in 2015 and was convicted of misdemeanor DWI and driving without a license in 2009.
Timothy W. Youngs Jr., 29, Clayton, pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was sentenced to time served, three years of probation and is required to pay $8,000 in restitution.
In 2013, Mr. Youngs was sentenced to 3½ to 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree burglary. He was sentenced as a second-felony offender, having been convicted of fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in Jefferson County Court in 2009.
