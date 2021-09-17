SACKETS HARBOR — The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force says it seized an estimated $100,000 worth of cocaine during a drug investigation Friday morning in the town of Hounsfield.
The task force said in a statement that at about 11:45 a.m. task force members halted a vehicle with two male occupants at an unspecified location and detained the rear seat passenger, Orlando J. Harris, 29, New York City.
A search warrant was obtained for Mr. Harris and his belongings, with the search allegedly uncovering 1,105 grams, or one kilo, of cocaine in his possession. The task force estimated that the cocaine has a street value of $100,000. The force also seized $360 in cash.
Mr. Harris is charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment. The investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending.
The task force was assisted in the investigation by the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Watertown City Police Department’s road patrol and identification unit, the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Border Patrol.
