Drum Country, New York has announced a new marketing campaign called “LET’S MEET.”
This initiative encourages business expansion throughout the region and intends to draw new business and industry and attract and retain a skilled and diverse workforce.
“Drum Country NY highlights all of the assets of the region that make it a great place to locate and grow businesses,” Executive Director for the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency Patrick Kelly said in a press release.
Drum Country seeks to employ and to retain recent graduates, and they also seek to bring back those who may have left.
“Drum Country encourages our graduates to take their skills and directly apply them in ways that will secure the economic future and vitality of our region,” President of Jefferson Community College Dr. Ty A. Stone said in a press release.
Drum Country is in close proximity to seven of the top 10 U.S. markets and to 60% of the Canadian population with their target industries such as manufacturing, food processing, renewable energy, finance, insurance, and real estate.
According to its website, Drum Country is “comprised of three county-wide economic development agencies, a regional utility, a regional state authority, and a liaison organization between the communities and Fort Drum.”
Drum Country, New York covers Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties, offering a multi-sector economic and workforce development to help prospective employers access the information, resources, and incentives to help the location.
Drum Country also claims to help in business relocation and expansion, workforce development and job training, business assistance, customized business programs, and financial incentives.
